Delhi-NCR Air Monitoring Network to Expand to 157 Stations, CAQM Plans Major Scale-Up

In a major step towards improving air pollution surveillance and enabling stronger evidence-based interventions, the air quality monitoring framework in Delhi-NCR is being significantly strengthened through systematic augmentation of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) network.

The initiative, being spearheaded by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), aims to ensure enhanced spatial coverage, improved data reliability and robust scientific assessment of pollution trends across the region.

27 New Monitoring Stations Under Augmentation

As part of ongoing efforts, CAQM has been reviewing the installation of 27 new CAAQMS stations across Delhi-NCR, over and above the existing network of 84 monitoring stations currently operated by various agencies.

The 27 new stations include:

06 in Delhi

07 in Haryana (NCR)

04 in Rajasthan (NCR)

10 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR)

Progress update:

All 06 stations in Delhi have already been installed

Stations in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are currently in the process of installation

The existing 84-station network comprises:

40 stations in Delhi

22 in Haryana-NCR

04 in Rajasthan-NCR

18 in Uttar Pradesh-NCR

Scientific Norms for Future Expansion Finalised

Beyond immediate augmentation, CAQM has deliberated detailed scientific criteria for future expansion of the monitoring network.

It was emphasised that monitoring density must reflect:

Population distribution

Land-use characteristics (residential, traffic, industrial, background zones)

Urban contiguity and rapid peri-urban expansion

Regional pollutant transport and baseline air quality

The Commission has underscored the need for grid-based spatial coverage, along with additional background and border stations to assess inflow/outflow of pollution across NCR.

Grid-Based Monitoring Norms Introduced

New norms have been framed for station density:

One station per 25 sq. km (5 km × 5 km grid) in Delhi and contiguous high-density cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Sonepat

One station per 50 sq. km in other district headquarters and cities

Monitoring in peri-urban and suburban zones has been identified as critical to understand urban sprawl and regional pollution movement.

46 Additional Stations Approved Across NCR

Based on the updated criteria, CAQM has approved the installation of 46 additional stations, including:

14 in Delhi

16 in Haryana (NCR)

01 in Rajasthan (NCR)

15 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR)

With these additions, the total number of CAAQMS stations in Delhi-NCR will rise to 157, comprising:

60 stations in Delhi

45 in Haryana (NCR)

09 in Rajasthan (NCR)

43 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR)

Strengthening Real-Time Surveillance and Pollution Control

CAQM reiterated that a dense and scientifically designed monitoring network is vital for:

Identifying pollution hotspots

Tracking seasonal and long-term trends

Supporting targeted mitigation actions

Strengthening regional coordination for cleaner air

The ongoing and proposed augmentation of CAAQMS is expected to significantly enhance Delhi-NCR’s ability to monitor air quality in real time and implement more effective air pollution abatement strategies.