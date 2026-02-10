EU Asylum Policy Overhaul Sparks Controversy

European lawmakers have approved significant reforms to the EU's asylum system, shifting toward expedited rejections and potential transfers to 'safe' countries. The decision highlights a decade-long rise in anti-immigration politics.

These reforms, awaiting final approval from the 27 EU member states, signify a hardening of migration policy trends seen since the 2015-16 refugee influx. Humanitarian groups criticize the measures, warning of possible human rights violations and compromised asylum rights.

The European Parliament's endorsement introduces a list of 'safe' countries for returning failed asylum seekers, including Egypt and Tunisia, raising concerns over their human rights records. Additionally, the rules enable the establishment of 'return hubs' outside the EU. The changes align with the 2023 Migration Pact amid rising support for nationalist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)