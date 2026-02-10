Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Yadav Family Faces Charges in IRCTC Scam

The Delhi High Court is set to hear petitions by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav, who challenge the charges framed against them in the IRCTC scam case. The CBI claims a criminal conspiracy was created to transfer BNR hotels, leading to significant losses and suspicious land deals.

The Delhi High Court was presented with petitions from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, challenging the charges framed against them in the IRCTC scam case. The CBI opposes these petitions, arguing that the case involves corruption and a 'quid pro quo' that resulted in losses for the exchequer.

The CBI's FIR alleges former railway minister Lalu Yadav conspired with key figures, including Sarla Gupta and certain IRCTC officials, to gain undue financial advantages. The conspiracy, alleged to have occurred between 2004 and 2014, supposedly involved a rigged tender process that transferred BNR hotels to Sujata Hotels.

The trial court, on October 13, 2025, framed charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 11 others. These charges include cheating, criminal conspiracy, and corruption. The prosecution pointed out questionable land acquisitions in Patna linked to the Yadav family, raising suspicions of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

