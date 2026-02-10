Tragic Loss: Two Private Sector Employees Allegedly Die by Suicide

Gurugram faced a gloomy day as two private sector employees allegedly chose to end their lives under distressing circumstances. Thirty-four-year-old Varun Shankar, a manager at a local firm, reportedly jumped from his office building's eighth-floor balcony early Tuesday morning. The police are probing the incident, checking CCTV footage for any leads.

In an unrelated incident the same day, a 26-year-old woman, Kiran, was found deceased in her residence, hanging from a ceiling fan. Kiran worked for a foreign firm while living with her brother in GLS Society, Sohna. Authorities are actively investigating both cases to gather further information and determine any underlying causes.

The police have not discovered any suicide notes from either individual, leaving loved ones and colleagues seeking answers. Investigations continue as family members arrive to perform necessary postmortems, and questioning of associates remains ongoing to uncover possible motivations behind these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)