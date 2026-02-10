Republican Probe into Obamacare Insurer Fraud Intensifies

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have intensified their investigation into potential fraud involving Obamacare subsidies by issuing subpoenas to eight prominent health insurers.

These subpoenas have been sent to companies including Elevance Health, CVS Health, and Blue Shield of California, requesting documents that detail how each firm safeguards against fraud.

The committee's actions are driven by a Government Accountability Office report that highlighted billions of dollars in unreconciled subsidies annually. The insurers must respond by February 23.