Republican Probe into Obamacare Insurer Fraud Intensifies
House Judiciary Committee Republicans have issued subpoenas to eight health insurers for documents in a probe on potential fraud involving Obamacare subsidies. The investigation targets companies like Elevance Health and CVS Health as the committee demands data on anti-fraud measures following a critical government report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:35 IST
House Judiciary Committee Republicans have intensified their investigation into potential fraud involving Obamacare subsidies by issuing subpoenas to eight prominent health insurers.
These subpoenas have been sent to companies including Elevance Health, CVS Health, and Blue Shield of California, requesting documents that detail how each firm safeguards against fraud.
The committee's actions are driven by a Government Accountability Office report that highlighted billions of dollars in unreconciled subsidies annually. The insurers must respond by February 23.