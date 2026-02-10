Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

In a recent rebuttal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini challenged Congress's allegations surrounding the discontinuance of old-age pensions, accusing them of engaging in misleading propaganda. He reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring eligible beneficiaries receive their dues while rejecting votebank politics accusations.

Saini articulated comprehensive measures undertaken to rectify ineligible pension allotments. According to him, cases involve deceased beneficiaries and individuals below the qualifying age who manipulated data. He outlined steps taken to suspend ineligible pensions and the assurance of resuming benefits upon valid proof submission.

Furthermore, Saini accused past Congress and INLD regimes of minimal pension increases and restrictive criteria. Highlighting recent initiatives by the BJP, he mentioned raising the income eligibility threshold and the significant pension increase under its governance, positioning it as a pro-people reform.

