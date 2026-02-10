Left Menu

Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

Haryana's Chief Minister Saini disputes Congress allegations of pension cuts, emphasizing transparency and clarifying eligibility issues. Accusations of misinformation and votebank politics are directed at the opposition. Saini details actions taken to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive pensions, with procedures to rectify erroneous denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:54 IST
In a recent rebuttal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini challenged Congress's allegations surrounding the discontinuance of old-age pensions, accusing them of engaging in misleading propaganda. He reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring eligible beneficiaries receive their dues while rejecting votebank politics accusations.

Saini articulated comprehensive measures undertaken to rectify ineligible pension allotments. According to him, cases involve deceased beneficiaries and individuals below the qualifying age who manipulated data. He outlined steps taken to suspend ineligible pensions and the assurance of resuming benefits upon valid proof submission.

Furthermore, Saini accused past Congress and INLD regimes of minimal pension increases and restrictive criteria. Highlighting recent initiatives by the BJP, he mentioned raising the income eligibility threshold and the significant pension increase under its governance, positioning it as a pro-people reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

