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Supreme Court Scrutinizes Data Protection Act Amid Transparency Concerns

The Supreme Court reviews a public interest litigation challenging the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The petition alleges that the act compromises transparency under the Right to Information Act, 2005. Filed by activists and the 'Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan', the plea seeks restoration of original RTI mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:59 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Data Protection Act Amid Transparency Concerns
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The Supreme Court has called on the Centre to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) that questions sections of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Activists argue these sections weaken the transparency provisions established in the Right to Information Act of 2005.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has demanded feedback from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Ministry of Law and Justice. Senior advocate Shayam Divan champions the cause, with Rajasthan also enlisted in the proceedings.

The petitioners, including 'Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan' and notable activists like Aruna Roy, claim that the substitution under Section 44(3) of the new act impacts citizens' rights. The plea appeals for a reinstatement of the original RTI Act provisions to safeguard constitutional rights.

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