Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Following the daylight murder of Army driver Akhilesh Chaudhary in Hathras, police officials face disciplinary action for negligence. Chaudhary, returning from a court hearing, was killed over a rivalry. Efforts continue to arrest the remaining suspects, with a reward announced for their capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:10 IST
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Hathras Superintendent of Police has taken swift action following the murder of Army driver Akhilesh Chaudhary, who was gunned down in broad daylight. In response to alleged negligence, the Sadabad SHO, area in-charge, and a beat constable have been reassigned to police lines.

The authorities are vigorously pursuing the capture of the eight absconding suspects involved in the crime. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information leading to their arrest. So far, two suspects have been detained by the police.

The fatal shooting took place on February 5 near a cold storage on NH-93. Chaudhary, who served at an Army workshop in Agra, was reportedly targeted over an old rivalry while returning from a court hearing. The investigation continues under the watchful eye of SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha.

