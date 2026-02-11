Left Menu

Tragic Strike in Bohodukhiv: Casualties Include Young Children

A Russian airstrike in the town of Bohodukhiv near Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of four people, including three children aged one and two, and a 34-year-old man. A 74-year-old woman was also injured. The incident report was announced by the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Russian airstrike claimed the lives of four individuals, tragically including three young children, in Bohodukhiv, a town near Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. This information was disclosed by the regional governor on Wednesday morning.

Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, revealed that the victims included children aged one and two, along with a 34-year-old man, all of whom were in the same residence. The attack also left a 74-year-old woman injured, adding to the tragedy.

Independent verification of the incident by Reuters remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

