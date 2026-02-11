Tragic Strike in Bohodukhiv: Casualties Include Young Children

A devastating Russian airstrike claimed the lives of four individuals, tragically including three young children, in Bohodukhiv, a town near Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. This information was disclosed by the regional governor on Wednesday morning.

Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, revealed that the victims included children aged one and two, along with a 34-year-old man, all of whom were in the same residence. The attack also left a 74-year-old woman injured, adding to the tragedy.

Independent verification of the incident by Reuters remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)