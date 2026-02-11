Left Menu

Phone Records Controversy: GOP Lawmakers Challenge Telecom Companies

Republican lawmakers challenge telecom companies' decision to provide prosecutors with phone records during the Trump election investigation. They argue that the subpoenas invade their privacy. Telecom companies defend their compliance with legal demands, acknowledging the need for better processes to handle cases involving lawmakers' records.

Republican lawmakers voiced their concerns on Tuesday over what they claimed were invasive methods used in the investigation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. They questioned telecom companies about their role in providing prosecutors with phone records of some Congressional members.

During a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, telecom representatives defended their compliance with legal orders. They emphasized that they were following the law under subpoena and agreed that processes could be improved to respect lawmakers' privacy expectations. Verizon's general counsel, Chris Miller, noted that the subpoenas could have been managed better.

Democrats labeled the Republican outrage as misplaced, highlighting that obtaining such records is standard practice in criminal investigations. Special counsel Jack Smith's team had accessed records of 20 Republican members at Trump's behest to halt the certification of the 2020 election. The records, however, did not include the content of conversations but rather the timing and duration.

