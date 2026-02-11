Taiwan Pushes for Defence Budget Amid Peace Ideals

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has called on the opposition-controlled parliament to approve a special defense budget of $40 billion. Speaking at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday, Lai highlighted the importance of strengthening Taiwan's defense capabilities.

"Taiwan's strengthening of national defense is not to invade any country. We are simply safeguarding the way of life we are accustomed to," he stated, emphasizing that while peace is an ideal, illusions about security cannot be entertained.

Lai's proposal underscores Taiwan's proactive stance in reinforcing its military readiness amid evolving geopolitical tensions.

