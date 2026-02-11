Taiwan Pushes for Defence Budget Amid Peace Ideals
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te urged parliament to approve his $40 billion defense budget. He emphasized it is meant to safeguard Taiwan's lifestyle, not for aggression. Although Taiwan hopes for peace, the president stressed the importance of realistic defense measures.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has called on the opposition-controlled parliament to approve a special defense budget of $40 billion. Speaking at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday, Lai highlighted the importance of strengthening Taiwan's defense capabilities.
"Taiwan's strengthening of national defense is not to invade any country. We are simply safeguarding the way of life we are accustomed to," he stated, emphasizing that while peace is an ideal, illusions about security cannot be entertained.
Lai's proposal underscores Taiwan's proactive stance in reinforcing its military readiness amid evolving geopolitical tensions.
