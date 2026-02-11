Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Rocks Tumbler Ridge: 10 Dead in British Columbia

A devastating shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has left ten people dead, including the suspected shooter. Six were found inside a high school, two at a connected residence, and one died en route to the hospital. Twenty-five people are currently being assessed for injuries at a medical center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 11-02-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 07:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

A tragic shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including the alleged shooter.

The incident unfolded with six fatalities discovered inside a local high school and two additional deaths at a nearby residence believed to be linked to the shooting. Another person succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

Authorities are treating 25 others at a medical center for injuries related to the event. Investigations are ongoing as police work to understand the motive and circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

