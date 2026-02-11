Tragic Shooting Rocks Tumbler Ridge: 10 Dead in British Columbia
A devastating shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has left ten people dead, including the suspected shooter. Six were found inside a high school, two at a connected residence, and one died en route to the hospital. Twenty-five people are currently being assessed for injuries at a medical center.
A tragic shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including the alleged shooter.
The incident unfolded with six fatalities discovered inside a local high school and two additional deaths at a nearby residence believed to be linked to the shooting. Another person succumbed while being transported to the hospital.
Authorities are treating 25 others at a medical center for injuries related to the event. Investigations are ongoing as police work to understand the motive and circumstances.
