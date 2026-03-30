Decoding Relationships and Residences: FAQs for the 16th Census
The 16th Census includes an online self-enumeration portal guiding citizens on various queries, including live-in relationships and housing specifics. FAQs clarify how to classify a live-in couple as married if considered a stable union, and how to record household materials and features not explicitly listed.
- Country:
- India
The 16th Census of India will embrace modern relationships by acknowledging live-in couples as married if identified as a 'stable union'. This is highlighted in the FAQ section of the self-enumeration portal.
Self-enumeration, a fresh feature for the Census, covers both its phases — 'Houselisting and Housing Census' and 'Population Enumeration'. Citizens are guided through tricky identification issues like flooring material, caste not listed, or naming radio options on mobile devices.
The Census will pose 33 questions in its initial phase, tackling housing specifics, the household structure, and access to facilities. These steps aim to accurately reflect the current living conditions and societal setups.
(With inputs from agencies.)