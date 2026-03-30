Tragedy Strikes Texas High School: Student-Teacher Shooting

A tragic shooting unfolded at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, when a 15-year-old student aimed a firearm at a teacher, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Following the shooting, the student turned the gun on himself, resulting in a fatal self-inflicted wound, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The teacher, whose condition remains undisclosed, was transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

In response to the incident, the school was immediately placed on lockdown. Students were moved to a nearby middle school to be reunited with their parents, ensuring their safety amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)