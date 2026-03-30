Tragedy Strikes Texas High School: Student-Teacher Shooting
A tragic incident unfolded at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, where a student shot a teacher before turning the gun on himself. The teacher was hospitalized, and the student was declared dead at the scene. The school was placed on lockdown, and students were subsequently relocated for safety.
- Country:
- United States
A tragic shooting unfolded at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, when a 15-year-old student aimed a firearm at a teacher, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Following the shooting, the student turned the gun on himself, resulting in a fatal self-inflicted wound, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The teacher, whose condition remains undisclosed, was transported to a hospital in San Antonio.
In response to the incident, the school was immediately placed on lockdown. Students were moved to a nearby middle school to be reunited with their parents, ensuring their safety amidst the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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