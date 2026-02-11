The Commonwealth, under its Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, anticipates member countries will advance discussions regarding reparations for the transatlantic slave trade. Botchwey, a former Ghanaian foreign minister, supports efforts for redress, although Britain has dismissed financial reparations.

The multilateral talks involve the Caribbean Community and the African Union, reflecting on the historic transit of 3.2 million enslaved Africans by Britain. Both regional groups are urging reparations, with the Caribbean Community proposing debt forgiveness despite opposition from the UK.

King Charles, recently become monarch, is considered an asset to Commonwealth activities, although his leadership has been questioned due to controversies involving his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Nonetheless, Botchwey acknowledges Charles's role in maintaining the Commonwealth's relevance.

