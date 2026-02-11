Left Menu

Commonwealth Nations Push for Reparations Talks on Slave Trade

The Commonwealth's Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey expects progress towards reparations discussions for the slave trade. Despite rejection from Britain, the 56-nation group, including African and Caribbean states, explores various forms of redress. King Charles's support for Commonwealth efforts is acknowledged amid discussions on his brother's controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:16 IST
Commonwealth Nations Push for Reparations Talks on Slave Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Commonwealth, under its Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, anticipates member countries will advance discussions regarding reparations for the transatlantic slave trade. Botchwey, a former Ghanaian foreign minister, supports efforts for redress, although Britain has dismissed financial reparations.

The multilateral talks involve the Caribbean Community and the African Union, reflecting on the historic transit of 3.2 million enslaved Africans by Britain. Both regional groups are urging reparations, with the Caribbean Community proposing debt forgiveness despite opposition from the UK.

King Charles, recently become monarch, is considered an asset to Commonwealth activities, although his leadership has been questioned due to controversies involving his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Nonetheless, Botchwey acknowledges Charles's role in maintaining the Commonwealth's relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry

Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outc...

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

 India
3
Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members press for CM Omar Abdullah's apology over certain remarks made by him.

Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members press for CM Omar Abdullah's apology o...

 India
4
Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026