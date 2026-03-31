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Royals Loom Large in US-UK Diplomatic Drama as King Charles Plans State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla will make a state visit to the US in April, aiming to ease strained US-UK relations over the Iran war and other issues. The visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence and will include a banquet at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:48 IST
Royals Loom Large in US-UK Diplomatic Drama as King Charles Plans State Visit
King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make a pivotal state visit to the United States in April, according to Buckingham Palace. The trip is being organized to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and is seen as a crucial step toward mending strained US-UK relations, particularly due to disagreements over the Iran war.

The visit, set to begin with an opulent banquet at the White House on April 27, represents the first state visit by a British monarch to the US since 2007. This diplomatic gesture comes amidst tensions between US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over military strategies and alliances.

While the visit provides an opportunity for enhancing historic ties and bilateral relations between the two nations, it places King Charles in a challenging position. Trump, unpopular among Britons according to polls, differs significantly from Charles on issues like climate change, creating diplomatic delicacies during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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