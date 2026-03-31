Royal Diplomacy: King Charles III Heads to US Amid Controversy

King Charles III's upcoming state visit to the United States has stirred controversy, with several figures calling for its cancellation. The scheduled trip, set for late April, aims to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence but faces scrutiny due to President Trump's critical stance toward the UK government.

Despite Trump's criticisms, including chiding Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not aligning with US foreign policy, the visit is proceeding as planned. Trump's recent statements on social media have added fuel to the fire, yet he eagerly anticipates the event, highlighting its significance in strengthening bilateral ties.

Opposition voices, including Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey, argue that the visit diminishes UK sovereignty and disrespects national defense institutions. However, Starmer's administration appears to prioritize diplomatic relations, using the royal visit to maintain the historical bond between the nations amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)