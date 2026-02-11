Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: A Rare Mass Shooting Shocks Canada

In a harrowing event, ten individuals are dead, including the shooter, after a woman unleashed gunfire at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, western Canada, on Tuesday. The incident, one of the country's most tragic mass casualty events in recent memory, mirrors the type of mass shootings more familiar in the neighboring United States.

Authorities discovered six victims inside the school and two others at a linked residence, while another casualty occurred en route to the hospital, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Two individuals remain hospitalized with severe injuries, with 25 others receiving treatment for less critical wounds.

The suspected shooter, identified as a woman, was found dead from a self-inflicted injury. Although mass shootings in North America are predominantly perpetrated by men, this incident breaks that pattern. Police reassured the public that no further suspects are involved. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences to those affected by this tragic event.