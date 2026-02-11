Left Menu

Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

A suspect in the high-profile abduction case of Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, Nancy, was detained in Arizona, marking a significant development. Authorities had previously released images of an armed suspect tampering with Nancy's door camera. Despite ransom notes, no proof of life has surfaced since her disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:52 IST
A suspect has been detained in Arizona in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of U.S. television host Savannah Guthrie. This development follows the release of images showing an armed man at Nancy's Tucson home on the day of her disappearance.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the individual detained is the same as the suspect seen in these images. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department released footage showing the man tampering with a door camera.

Despite the emergence of ransom notes, there is still no proof of life. The Guthrie family continues to plea for her safe return, expressing willingness to pay a ransom to ensure it.

