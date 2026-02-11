Left Menu

38,000 More Aussie Plumbing and Drainage Products Cleared for NZ Use

The reform is aimed at increasing competition in the building materials market — an area long criticised for limited product choice and high costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:29 IST
38,000 More Aussie Plumbing and Drainage Products Cleared for NZ Use
Previously, even if products were widely used and certified in Australia, Kiwi builders and designers had to individually prove compliance with New Zealand’s Building Code when applying for building consent. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Thousands of plumbing and drainage products widely used in Australia can now be used in New Zealand without additional compliance hurdles, after the Government approved a second large tranche of overseas-certified building materials.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced that 54 new recognition notices have been issued by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), covering approximately 38,274 products certified under Australia’s WaterMark scheme.

The move follows a first round of approvals in October that enabled more than 90,000 WaterMark-approved products — including tapware, water service products, sanitary fittings and stormwater drainage systems — to enter the New Zealand market more easily.

Major Reduction in Building Red Tape

Previously, even if products were widely used and certified in Australia, Kiwi builders and designers had to individually prove compliance with New Zealand’s Building Code when applying for building consent.

Under changes made through the Overseas Building Products Amendment Bill, MBIE can now recognise entire categories of products certified under comparable overseas schemes — allowing tens of thousands of products to be accepted at once.

“The granting of these recognition notices means Building Consent Authorities must accept the products as compliant,” Mr Penk said.

That removes case-by-case approvals, cutting delays and compliance costs for builders, developers and homeowners.

Boosting Competition and Supply Resilience

The reform is aimed at increasing competition in the building materials market — an area long criticised for limited product choice and high costs.

By opening the market to more than 128,000 WaterMark-certified products across both tranches, the Government expects:

  • Greater product availability

  • Reduced supply bottlenecks

  • Increased market competition

  • Downward pressure on material prices

“Supply chain shocks and shortages choke building productivity,” Mr Penk said.“Better access and greater choice provide industry with more resilience and increases market competition.”

The WaterMark scheme is Australia’s mandatory certification system for plumbing and drainage products, ensuring safety, durability and performance standards comparable to New Zealand’s regulatory requirements.

Supporting Housing Affordability

The Government says reducing barriers to trusted overseas products will help accelerate housing construction and infrastructure projects by lowering material costs and speeding up consent processes.

The changes are part of a broader push to improve building productivity and address housing affordability challenges.

“This is about making it easier and more affordable to deliver the homes and public buildings that will ease house prices and lift living standards,” Mr Penk said.

More Products Under Review

MBIE is continuing to assess additional overseas-certified building products under the amended law. Future recognition rounds are expected to include essential materials such as:

  • Plasterboard

  • Cladding systems

  • Windows

  • Doors

Industry groups have previously identified plasterboard and cladding supply constraints as key contributors to construction delays.

The Government says the reform represents a structural shift in how New Zealand recognises trusted overseas building products — moving from one-off approvals to system-wide recognition designed to increase efficiency and market depth.

 

TRENDING

1
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
3
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global
4
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026