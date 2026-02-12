Lamb Exports Top $4b as NZ Marks National Lamb Day

New Zealand’s red meat sector is in the spotlight ahead of National Lamb Day on 15 February, with lamb export earnings surpassing $4 billion for the first time — a milestone Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says reflects both innovation and resilience across the industry.

Speaking at a celebratory barbecue attended by farmers, processors, exporters and Members of Parliament, Mr McClay said the occasion honours not only the sector’s historic roots but also its modern-day economic impact.

From Historic First Shipment to Global Powerhouse

National Lamb Day commemorates the anniversary of the pioneering 1882 Dunedin shipment — the first successful export of frozen sheep meat from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. That breakthrough in refrigeration technology laid the foundation for a world-leading export industry.

More than 140 years later, lamb remains a premium New Zealand product in high-value markets including the United Kingdom, European Union, United States and China.

“From that first frozen shipment to today’s sophisticated, high-value supply chains, innovation has always driven our red meat sector,” Mr McClay said.

$4 Billion Milestone and Rising Export Forecasts

Lamb exports exceeded $4 billion last year for the first time, underscoring strong global demand for New Zealand’s grass-fed, pasture-raised product.

The broader meat and wool sector is forecast to generate $13.2 billion in export revenue in the year to 30 June 2026 — a projected 7 percent increase on the previous year.

Agriculture remains New Zealand’s largest goods export sector, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across farming, processing, logistics and rural services. Sheep and beef farms occupy roughly 40 percent of the country’s land area, forming a cornerstone of regional economies.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” Mr McClay said. “The red meat sector makes a significant contribution not just to export earnings, but to communities up and down the country.”

Trade Expansion Fuels Growth

The Government says expanded trade access is helping underpin the sector’s growth trajectory.

Since taking office, it has:

Concluded, signed and brought into force the NZ–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Finalised negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council

Secured a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with India

These agreements are expected to progressively reduce tariffs, remove non-tariff barriers and improve access for New Zealand exporters into fast-growing consumer markets.

“We’re focused on building the future — cutting red tape, boosting farmgate returns and opening doors to new partners,” Mr McClay said.“We’ll continue removing barriers to trade and making the most of our strong trading relationships.”

Doubling Export Value Ambition

The red meat sector is seen as central to the Government’s goal of doubling the value of New Zealand exports over the next decade.

Industry investment in genetics, animal health, traceability systems, on-farm technology and sustainability credentials has helped position New Zealand lamb as a premium, trusted product in competitive global markets.

With National Lamb Day approaching, Mr McClay said the milestone is both a celebration and a reminder of the sector’s ongoing importance.

“Today is about recognising the hardworking men and women behind this success and backing them to keep delivering for New Zealand.”