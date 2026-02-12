Left Menu

Mangaluru: Intoxicated bank employee creates disturbance at Kavoor police station, arrested

A bank employee was arrested here for allegedly entering a police station in an intoxicated state, creating a disturbance, and abusing officers while attempting to lodge what police described as a trivial complaint. During questioning, he allegedly used abusive language against police personnel, officials said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:24 IST
A bank employee was arrested here for allegedly entering a police station in an intoxicated state, creating a disturbance, and abusing officers while attempting to lodge what police described as a ''trivial complaint''. The accused, identified as Manjappa Surendran, a resident of an apartment complex in the city and an employee at the bank's Yeyyadi branch, had reportedly called the police multiple times, complaining about a disturbance caused by youth playing shuttle in his residential compound, police said. Unsatisfied with the response, Surendran allegedly arrived at the Kavoor police station on Wednesday late evening under the influence of alcohol, insisting that officers register his complaint immediately. When police did not act on his demand, he allegedly threatened to escalate the matter to senior officials, they added. Officers noticed his intoxicated condition and attempted to counsel him. Surendran reportedly tried to leave the premises on a scooter with his wife, but police intercepted him near Pacchanady and took him into custody. During questioning, he allegedly used abusive language against police personnel, officials said. A medical examination confirmed he was intoxicated, and he was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway.

