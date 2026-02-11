Search Operations Launched in Doda: Suspicious Activity Reported
Security forces have initiated a search operation in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of suspicious activity involving three individuals. The operation, carried out by the special operations group and Rashtriya Rifles, covers Katasoo and Donadi areas. Despite ongoing efforts, no contact with the suspects has been made yet.
