Search Operations Launched in Doda: Suspicious Activity Reported

Security forces have initiated a search operation in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of suspicious activity involving three individuals. The operation, carried out by the special operations group and Rashtriya Rifles, covers Katasoo and Donadi areas. Despite ongoing efforts, no contact with the suspects has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces initiated a meticulous search operation on Wednesday following reports of suspicious activity involving three individuals in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint operation was launched in Katasoo and Donadi in the Thathri area by the special operations group and Rashtriya Rifles.

Authorities continue to search the area, but have yet to make contact with the suspects, who were reportedly seen before dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

