Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order
The Uttar Pradesh government has presented its 2026-27 Budget, allocating Rs 9.12 lakh crore with special emphasis on women empowerment and law enforcement. Initiatives include Mission Shakti, Safe City project, and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Revenue against crime reduction and infrastructure improvements were also highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its 2026-27 Budget with a keen focus on women empowerment and enhancing law and order, as presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
The budget, amounting to Rs 9.12 lakh crore, showcases a 12.2% increase from the previous year, spotlighting women-centric schemes and police modernization efforts.
Initiatives include the Mission Shakti and Safe City projects, with funds earmarked for women's safety vehicles, CCTV networks, and Anti-Romeo squads, as well as financial and health service integration to bolster women's self-reliance and participation.