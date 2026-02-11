Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order

The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its 2026-27 Budget with a keen focus on women empowerment and enhancing law and order, as presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The budget, amounting to Rs 9.12 lakh crore, showcases a 12.2% increase from the previous year, spotlighting women-centric schemes and police modernization efforts.

Initiatives include the Mission Shakti and Safe City projects, with funds earmarked for women's safety vehicles, CCTV networks, and Anti-Romeo squads, as well as financial and health service integration to bolster women's self-reliance and participation.