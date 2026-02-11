Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order

The Uttar Pradesh government has presented its 2026-27 Budget, allocating Rs 9.12 lakh crore with special emphasis on women empowerment and law enforcement. Initiatives include Mission Shakti, Safe City project, and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Revenue against crime reduction and infrastructure improvements were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its 2026-27 Budget with a keen focus on women empowerment and enhancing law and order, as presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The budget, amounting to Rs 9.12 lakh crore, showcases a 12.2% increase from the previous year, spotlighting women-centric schemes and police modernization efforts.

Initiatives include the Mission Shakti and Safe City projects, with funds earmarked for women's safety vehicles, CCTV networks, and Anti-Romeo squads, as well as financial and health service integration to bolster women's self-reliance and participation.

TRENDING

1
Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

 Belgium
2
Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

 India
3
Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

 Russia
4
Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026