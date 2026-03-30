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Empowering Anganwadi: Yogi Adityanath's Drive for a Healthy Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the importance of maternal and child health in securing India's future, unveiling initiatives to equip Anganwadi workers with smartphones and enhance infrastructure. These efforts align with national goals under the 'double-engine government' to improve nutrition and education initiatives at Anganwadi centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST
Empowering Anganwadi: Yogi Adityanath's Drive for a Healthy Future
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In a strong push for maternal and child health, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the crucial role these play in ensuring a strong future for India. Addressing a gathering on Monday, he underscored efforts made by the 'double-engine government' to enhance support for Anganwadi workers and facilities.

Adityanath announced the distribution of smartphones to 69,804 Anganwadi workers and supervisors, alongside over two lakh growth monitoring devices. Appointment letters for 18,440 workers and helpers were also handed out. Infrastructure development took center stage with the inauguration of 3,170 Anganwadi centre buildings and 140 Child Development Project Office buildings.

Stressing the vital need for real-time data, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenge faced by frontline workers due to inadequate digital access. He articulated the importance of providing smartphones and necessary training to overcome these barriers. Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath emphasized bolstering child nutrition and maternal health as the foundation for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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