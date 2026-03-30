Empowering Today’s Youth: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Mindful Technology Use and Education for All
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urges children to balance technology use with activities. He emphasizes the importance of education and participation in school activities, advocating for awareness of government schemes to include underprivileged children. A 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' requires comprehensive education and character building.
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has addressed an open letter to children, urging them to engage more with activities and reduce screen time. He stresses that the balance will ensure a brighter and holistic development for the future generation.
In his message, shared on platform 'X', Adityanath offers best wishes for the new academic session starting April 1. He highlights the government's drive to ensure no child misses out on education, with initiatives like the upcoming 'School Chalo Abhiyan'.
Adityanath reminisces about the holistic education experiences, drawing from examples of Lord Rama and Krishna. The Chief Minister appeals to parents to promote educative initiatives, encouraging inclusion of underprivileged children and spreading awareness about educational schemes.
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