Controversial Case Spurs Protests: Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted
An Afghan was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, England. Ahmad Mulakhil was convicted of multiple offenses, leading to protests and a political row over immigration. The case has fueled tensions between anti-immigration activists and pro-migrant groups, highlighting divisive narratives.
An Afghan asylum seeker was convicted in an English court of raping a 12-year-old girl, a case that kindled local protests and a political dispute following the withholding of his asylum status by the police.
At Warwick Crown Court, Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was found guilty on several counts, including rape, abduction of a child, sexual assault, and creating indecent images, but cleared of one count of raping a child under 13. His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, faced acquittal on various related charges, including attempted abduction and intentional strangulation.
This case has amplified tensions, with anti-immigration activists spotlighting criminal cases among asylum seekers to argue community risks, while pro-migrant groups accuse far-right factions of exploiting situations to exacerbate social discord. Prosecutors detailed how Mulakhil isolated the victim to commit his crimes. Sentencing is pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- England
- court
- conviction
- protests
- asylum
- immigration
- rape
- political
- tensions
ALSO READ
Iran's president apologises to 'all those affected' by protests and the crackdown, while denouncing 'Western propaganda,' reports AP.
Iranian President Apologizes Amid Protests and Global Nuclear Tensions
Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests
EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies
EU Migration Shake-Up: Asylum System Faces Fundamental Changes