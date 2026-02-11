Controversial Case Spurs Protests: Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted

An Afghan asylum seeker was convicted in an English court of raping a 12-year-old girl, a case that kindled local protests and a political dispute following the withholding of his asylum status by the police.

At Warwick Crown Court, Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was found guilty on several counts, including rape, abduction of a child, sexual assault, and creating indecent images, but cleared of one count of raping a child under 13. His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, faced acquittal on various related charges, including attempted abduction and intentional strangulation.

This case has amplified tensions, with anti-immigration activists spotlighting criminal cases among asylum seekers to argue community risks, while pro-migrant groups accuse far-right factions of exploiting situations to exacerbate social discord. Prosecutors detailed how Mulakhil isolated the victim to commit his crimes. Sentencing is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)