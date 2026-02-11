Delhi High Court Upholds Vikas Yadav's Furlough Rejection

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Vikas Yadav seeking a furlough while serving his 25-year jail term for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara. Justice Ravinder Dudeja delivered the ruling, which upheld the jail authorities' earlier rejection of Yadav's furlough application. Furlough allows temporary release for long-term inmates but does not affect the overall sentence.

The background of the case involves Yadav, son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, alongside his cousin Vishal Yadav, who were sentenced for the abduction and killing of business executive Katara. The crime stemmed from opposition to Katara's alleged relationship with Bharti Yadav, Vikas's sister, due to caste differences.

The Supreme Court had previously issued 25-year sentences without remission to both Vikas and Vishal for their roles in the crime, with a third co-convict receiving a 20-year term. Their actions escalated a personal affair into a sensational legal saga.

