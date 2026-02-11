Left Menu

MCOCA Crackdown: Mumbai's Crime Saga Intensifies

Mumbai police invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) following a shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. Five people have been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. Investigations reveal links to other high-profile cases and potent criminal networks.

Mumbai police have taken a significant step by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against individuals linked to the recent shooting at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five suspects in connection with the Juhu incident.

The accused are set to appear before the special MCOCA court as their custody period concludes. Initial investigations reveal the accused are already involved in other serious crimes, prompting the police to apply harsher legal measures. The crime saw five rounds fired at Shetty's building, with one bullet hitting a gym window.

Among those arrested are Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale, while Shubham Lonkar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang remains at large. The police are also probing a threat made to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, suspected to be connected to the same gang for extortion motives.

