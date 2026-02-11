Left Menu

Housing First Expansion Delivers 168 New Tenancies for Rough Sleepers

“The additional leases are enabling more social housing places for the Housing First programme,” Mr Potaka said.

In addition to the newly announced expansion, Housing First providers have also tenanted a further 105 homes using existing programme funding.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government says it is making steady progress in expanding Housing First support for people sleeping rough, with nearly 200 lease agreements signed since new actions were announced last September.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said the additional housing supply is already translating into more permanent homes and wraparound support for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

199 Leases Signed, 168 Tenancies Underway

Since the Government announced funding for an additional 300 Housing First homes in September, providers have signed 199 lease agreements, marking strong momentum in scaling the programme nationwide.

So far, 168 new Housing First tenancies have commenced across:

  • Auckland

  • Hamilton

  • Wellington

  • Christchurch

Mr Potaka said the programme is already delivering more than half of the additional capacity promised.

“We know Housing First works and that is why we are backing the programme,” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see delivery well underway, with well over half of that additional capacity already achieved.”

More Homes Delivered Through Existing Funding

In addition to the newly announced expansion, Housing First providers have also tenanted a further 105 homes using existing programme funding.

This brings the total number of additional homes supported since September well beyond the initial new tenancies, demonstrating strong provider capability and demand.

$10 Million Boost for Proven Outreach Services

The Government has also committed an extra $10 million for proven support services aimed at helping people sleeping rough connect with housing and wider assistance.

The funding is focused on agencies and providers already delivering effective frontline services.

“This additional funding is focused on services that are already established and working well,” Mr Potaka said.

The funding has now been fully contracted, with outreach and support services operating across major urban centres.

Keeping Momentum on Rough Sleeping Response

Housing First is designed to move people experiencing chronic homelessness into permanent housing first, supported by tailored services such as mental health care, addiction support and ongoing tenancy assistance.

Mr Potaka said the Government remains focused on ensuring the right housing and supports are in place.

“We are focused on getting the right homes, in the right places, with the right supports for people sleeping rough, and keeping momentum going,” he said.

 

