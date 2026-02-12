Left Menu

Murder accused shot dead by police in UP's Budhana

A 36-year-old reward carrying fugitive was shot dead in an encounter in the Budhana area early Thursday, police said. Amjad was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police, the SSP told reporters. Amjad carried a reward of Rs 50,0 on information leading to his arrest.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-02-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 08:37 IST
Murder accused shot dead by police in UP's Budhana
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old reward carrying fugitive was shot dead in an encounter in the Budhana area early Thursday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the accused, Amjad, opened fire at a police team during a vehicle check, triggering an exchange of fire. ''Amjad was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police,'' the SSP told reporters. Amjad carried a reward of Rs 50,0 on information leading to his arrest. A sub-inspector and a constable, Sandeep Choudhary and Isfak, sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were rushed to a hospital, he said. Their condition was stated to be stable. According to the police, Amjad was wanted in around 40 cases of loot and murder in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan. Cases were filed against him in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, he said. The police seized his pistol and a motorcycle, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Protests expected on Israeli President Herzog's last day in Australia

Protests expected on Israeli President Herzog's last day in Australia

Global
2
DMK not dependent on Cong alliance, CM will decide, says TN Minister Rajakannappan

DMK not dependent on Cong alliance, CM will decide, says TN Minister Rajakan...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

 Global
4
Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport

Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026