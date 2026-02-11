Kubayi Urges to Stop Shielding Criminals as R1bn Boost Targets Organised Crime

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on South Africans to support law enforcement efforts by refusing to protect criminals — even when perpetrators are family members — warning that community silence and complicity continue to fuel violence and lawlessness.

Speaking during a Community Outreach Imbizo and Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) activation at the Dulcie September Civic Hall in Athlone, Western Cape, on Tuesday, Kubayi said communities must play an active role in restoring safety and accountability.

“When we come into communities, do not protect criminals, even if it is your child. Sometimes hard love is necessary. Do not come to the justice system and plead for their release,” she said.

A United Justice and Security Cluster Response

Kubayi was joined by senior leaders from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster, including Police Deputy Ministers Dr Shela Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, Justice Deputy Minister Andries Nel, Social Development Deputy Minister Ebrahim Hendricks, police provincial commissioners, and National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola.

The outreach formed part of government’s intensified effort to engage directly with communities, listen to local safety concerns, and accelerate interventions against crime in the Western Cape and across South Africa.

The JCPS cluster provided on-the-ground services while outlining strategies to combat gangsterism, illegal firearms, drug abuse and extortion.

Rejecting Gang Culture Before It Starts

Kubayi urged parents to take responsibility for shaping children’s attitudes toward violence, cautioning against normalising weapons and gang culture from an early age.

“Do not buy toy guns for children… As children grow, they must know that a gun is a no-no. Do not normalise it, because they will grow up thinking it is acceptable,” she said.

Her remarks highlight growing concern over youth recruitment into gangs and the increasing presence of illegal firearms in communities.

R1 Billion CARA Allocation to Fight Organised Crime

In a significant announcement, Kubayi revealed that R1 billion has been allocated from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) to strengthen South Africa’s fight against organised crime.

The funding will focus on priority threats such as:

Gangsterism

Extortion networks

Illegal mining operations

Drug trafficking

Firearms proliferation

“We understand police constraints in fighting organised crime. We want them to buy helicopters, equipment, and bring technology to fight crime,” Kubayi said.

She added that law enforcement officers who collaborate with criminals must face consequences.

“Those who work with criminals must stop or hand over their badge… and resign,” she said.

Crackdown on Illegal Alcohol Outlets

Kubayi also committed the JCPS cluster to tackling illegal alcohol outlets, which she said contribute significantly to social instability, violence, and family breakdown.

“We agreed that peace officers will help identify illegal outlets and shut them down. Alcohol contributes to many social problems,” she noted.

Government’s approach will involve stronger enforcement partnerships between police, peace officers and community structures.

Expanding Support for GBVF Survivors

Kubayi announced that government plans are underway to expand Thuthuzela Care Centres across South Africa and increase the number of sexual offences courts.

Thuthuzela Care Centres provide integrated victim support services, including:

Prosecutors

Medical doctors

Social workers

Trauma counselling

“The centres will provide integrated services… to assist the victims,” she said.

The expansion is expected to strengthen prosecution outcomes and improve survivor care as part of the national response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

SASSA Beneficiaries Urged to Complete Grant Verification

During the same outreach programme, Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe urged South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant recipients to visit agency offices for grant verification.

The process forms part of efforts to ensure that social assistance reaches only eligible beneficiaries.

“If you did not receive your payment… do not ask your friend or neighbour… Go to your nearest SASSA office,” she said.

Tolashe stressed that verification is essential to prevent fraud and protect the integrity of the social grant system.

Community Partnership Key to Safer Streets

Kubayi concluded with a call for residents to work hand-in-hand with government to dismantle organised crime and reclaim public spaces.

“We are fixing things. We are removing bad elements from the streets, and we will ensure that change is felt,” she said.