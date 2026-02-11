Thaci's Defense Seeks Acquittal Amid War Crimes Charges

In a pivotal moment in the trial of former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, his lawyers declared his innocence on Wednesday, urging acquittal of all war crimes charges. Thaci is accused by prosecutors of orchestrating a violent political power grab through the Kosovo Liberation Army in the late 1990s.

Defending Thaci, lawyer Luka Misetic argued before the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague that the prosecution's depiction of Thaci and other commanders' political campaign for control was an attempt to distort the historical narrative of Kosovo's fight for independence.

Accused alongside three other former commanders, Thaci faces charges of murder, torture, and forced disappearances during 1998-99, a period marked by intense conflict. Thaci, charged with grave offenses, asserts he had limited power over the KLA's actions. Meanwhile, prosecutors advocate for a 45-year sentence, citing the toll on political dissenters and collaborators during the period.