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Political Power Play: Sarma vs. Ajmal in Assam

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi criticized AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing them as politically aligned. He accused Sarma of strategic betrayal within BJP ranks and alleged partiality in treatment of opposition remarks. Congress promises various reforms and financial aid ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mankachar | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:30 IST
Political Power Play: Sarma vs. Ajmal in Assam
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Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, comparing their political alignment to an 'uncle and nephew' dynamic. Gogoi, addressing a rally for Congress candidate Mahibur Rahman, highlighted perceived partiality in handling of derogatory remarks, claiming that Congress leaders face arrests unlike Ajmal.

Gogoi accused Sarma of strategic manipulation within the BJP, noting his past political shifts from Congress under mentor Tarun Gogoi. He alleged Sarma's betrayal in replacing Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister post-2021 elections. Gogoi expressed concerns over the merging identities of regional party AGP and AIUDF, following key political shifts.

Highlighting Congress's election promises, Gogoi assured constituents of reforms including justice for Zubeen Garg, financial aid for women, health insurance, and senior citizen support. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel echoed support, criticizing Sarma's governance as corrupt and urging voters to back Congress for genuine change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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