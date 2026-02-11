Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Amid a Reuters poll forecasting a steady key rate from the Federal Reserve until mid-year, economists anticipate potential cuts under Kevin Warsh, the likely successor to chair Jerome Powell. This transition period stirs debates over Fed independence and policy direction.

Poll results disclose a divided opinion on Warsh's approach, with many economists attentive to his nomination hearings for clarity. His previous statements blend a preference for restrictive policy with optimism on AI productivity, hinting at potential shifts in borrowing costs.

Economic forecasts caution against excessive rate cuts despite predictions of U.S. growth slowing. Analysts express concern over Warsh's perceived tendency for looser policies, especially under political influence, which might impact the Federal Reserve's strategic decisions this year.