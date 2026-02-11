Turkish Talent Manager Sentenced in Gezi Park Protest Case

In a significant legal ruling, a Turkish court handed a 12-year, six-month prison sentence to Ayse Barim, a renowned talent manager, on charges of aiding an attempt to overthrow the government during the infamous 2013 Gezi Park protests. The decision was reported by the Demiroren news agency.

Despite Barim's claims of innocence and denial of coordinating actors to join the protests, she remains free due to ongoing medical treatment. The court, however, has imposed a travel ban while awaiting any potential appeals.

The Gezi Park protests, which began as small demonstrations against a shopping mall project in Istanbul, escalated into a national movement against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, marked by severe government crackdowns. Human rights organizations have highlighted the resulting fatalities and injuries during the protests as a major human rights concern.