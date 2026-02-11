Left Menu

Turkish Talent Manager Sentenced in Gezi Park Protest Case

Ayse Barim, a prominent Turkish talent manager, received a 12-year and six-month prison sentence for aiding an attempt to overthrow the government during the 2013 Gezi Park protests. Barim, who denies the charges and cites health issues, remains free pending appeal but is under travel restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:57 IST
Turkish Talent Manager Sentenced in Gezi Park Protest Case
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant legal ruling, a Turkish court handed a 12-year, six-month prison sentence to Ayse Barim, a renowned talent manager, on charges of aiding an attempt to overthrow the government during the infamous 2013 Gezi Park protests. The decision was reported by the Demiroren news agency.

Despite Barim's claims of innocence and denial of coordinating actors to join the protests, she remains free due to ongoing medical treatment. The court, however, has imposed a travel ban while awaiting any potential appeals.

The Gezi Park protests, which began as small demonstrations against a shopping mall project in Istanbul, escalated into a national movement against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, marked by severe government crackdowns. Human rights organizations have highlighted the resulting fatalities and injuries during the protests as a major human rights concern.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Reservation Policy Under Central Review

Jammu and Kashmir's Reservation Policy Under Central Review

 India
2
Political Storm Brews in Punjab Over Migrant Workers' Shooting

Political Storm Brews in Punjab Over Migrant Workers' Shooting

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Uncertainty: Investors Eye Federal Reserve's Next Move

Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Uncertainty: Investors Eye Federal Reserve...

 Global
4
Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Alliance Dilemma

Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Alliance Dilemma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026