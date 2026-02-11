Turkish Talent Manager Sentenced in Gezi Park Protest Case
Ayse Barim, a prominent Turkish talent manager, received a 12-year and six-month prison sentence for aiding an attempt to overthrow the government during the 2013 Gezi Park protests. Barim, who denies the charges and cites health issues, remains free pending appeal but is under travel restrictions.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant legal ruling, a Turkish court handed a 12-year, six-month prison sentence to Ayse Barim, a renowned talent manager, on charges of aiding an attempt to overthrow the government during the infamous 2013 Gezi Park protests. The decision was reported by the Demiroren news agency.
Despite Barim's claims of innocence and denial of coordinating actors to join the protests, she remains free due to ongoing medical treatment. The court, however, has imposed a travel ban while awaiting any potential appeals.
The Gezi Park protests, which began as small demonstrations against a shopping mall project in Istanbul, escalated into a national movement against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, marked by severe government crackdowns. Human rights organizations have highlighted the resulting fatalities and injuries during the protests as a major human rights concern.
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Bold Move: Akin Gurlek's Controversial Rise
Diplomatic Revival: Mitsotakis and Erdogan Seek Cooperation Amid Rising Tensions
Erdogan's Justice Shake-up Spurs Political Turmoil
Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister
Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests