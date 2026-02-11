Supreme Court Seeks NIA's Justification on UAPA in West Bengal Violence Case

The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide a confidential report to the Calcutta High Court justifying the application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a high-profile case of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

This development comes as the West Bengal government appealed to the top court, questioning the legitimacy of the NIA's involvement in the investigation. The court emphasized that the Calcutta High Court is competent to review the state's objections to the Centre's order for an NIA probe.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju defended the NIA's actions citing the use of deadly weapons and the district's proximity to the Bangladesh border. The judiciary, however, highlighted that the NIA's report must provide substantial evidence to uphold their use of the UAPA provision. The state's non-cooperation was noted as an ongoing obstacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)