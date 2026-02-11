Left Menu

Police Misstep: SHO Suspended for Misclassifying Robbery as Theft

A station house officer, Vipin Singh, was suspended for registering a robbery case as a theft. This incident occurred after a robbery at Motilal Gond's residence in Bhikhachhapra Nai Basti. An initial inquiry led to the suspension, with further investigation assigned to an inquiry officer.

In a substantial oversight, Vipin Singh, a station house officer, was suspended on Wednesday after allegedly registering a robbery case as a theft, official sources have reported.

The incident occurred at Motilal Gond's residence on the night of February 8 in Bhikhachhapra Nai Basti, under the Bairia police jurisdiction. The case drew attention, leading to an in-depth inquiry.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the suspension of Vipin Singh, with further investigation spearheaded by newly appointed inquiry officer Dinesh Kumar Shukla, following a preliminary report by Additional Superintendent Kripa Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

