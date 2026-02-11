Swift Police Action Thwarts TTP Assault in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, law enforcement officials successfully repelled a brazen attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Tuesday night, killing three assailants and wounding nine others. The attack targeted the Khonia Khel Police Post in the restive Bannu district, which borders North Waziristan.

Security forces, including additional police contingents, Quick Response Force, and Rapid Response Force units, were sent promptly to strengthen the post's defense. Police sources commend the swift action of personnel on-site for thwarting the assault, leading to the retreat of the terrorists.

Identified casualties included terrorist commander Umar Azam alias Khizmeti and another individual named Shahidullah, with efforts ongoing to identify a third slain terrorist. That same night, two more coordinated attacks were repelled at the Ahmadzai and Fateh Khel Police Stations, underscoring the district's ongoing battle against security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)