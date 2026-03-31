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Militants Overpowered: Security Forces Reclaim School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nine militants were killed by Pakistan's security forces after an attack on a government school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The militants attempted to seize control, replacing the national flag with their own. Security swiftly responded, regaining control. A search operation is ongoing to track remaining assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST
Militants Overpowered: Security Forces Reclaim School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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  • Pakistan

Nine militants have been slain following a security operation at a government school in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The militants stormed Government High School Khwaja Mir Kalay in Aka Khel, Bara Tehsil, on Monday, attempting to seize control of the building. During the attack, they removed and replaced the national flag with their own insignia.

Security forces responded rapidly, engaging in a fierce gunfight, ultimately killing nine assailants and reclaiming the school. A video of the militants' control circulated as propaganda, but the situation is now reported to be stable with ongoing search operations for any remaining threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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