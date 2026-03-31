Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

A tragic landslide claimed the lives of at least nine individuals and injured three others during mining operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to official reports. The disaster unfolded in the Rustam area of Mardan district, where a section of the mountain gave way, trapping workers beneath the debris.

Rescue 1122 authorities swiftly initiated a rescue operation, managing to recover the bodies of nine victims, while successfully saving three wounded individuals from the rubble. The injured received preliminary medical attention at the site before being transferred to a local hospital for further care.

Officials have confirmed the completion of relief and search efforts at the site, bringing closure to the devastating incident. This tragedy highlights the inherent dangers associated with mining operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)