Bomb Threat Hoax at District Court Raises Security Concerns

An alarming email threatening to bomb the district court complex sent shockwaves on Wednesday morning. However, officials confirmed it to be a hoax, allowing court proceedings to remain uninterrupted.

Police maintained a heightened presence across the premises as a security measure, though an evacuation was deemed unnecessary due to the nature of the email. The district court previously faced similar threats, which led to evacuations and extensive searches.

Authorities are investigating the source, with police working to identify the perpetrator. The state has experienced numerous such hoax emails targeting courts and other facilities, raising concerns about security and the frequency of these disruptive false alarms.

