Hamirpur Court Bomb Scare Sparks Investigation

A bomb-threat email targeting Hamirpur district court in Himachal Pradesh was declared a hoax. Police were deployed, but no evacuation or search occurred. The premises had faced a similar threat last month, leading to an evacuation. Officials are investigating the source of the email.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb-threat email sent to the Hamirpur district court in Himachal Pradesh was declared a hoax, according to officials. The threat prompted the deployment of police officers, although court activities proceeded uninterrupted.

Despite the email, the premises were not evacuated, and no search was conducted. Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the email's origin.

In a similar incident last month, an email led to the evacuation of the premises. Security measures remain heightened as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

