Hamirpur Court Bomb Scare Sparks Investigation

A bomb-threat email sent to the Hamirpur district court in Himachal Pradesh was declared a hoax, according to officials. The threat prompted the deployment of police officers, although court activities proceeded uninterrupted.

Despite the email, the premises were not evacuated, and no search was conducted. Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the email's origin.

In a similar incident last month, an email led to the evacuation of the premises. Security measures remain heightened as the investigation continues.

