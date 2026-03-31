Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have suspended eight primary school teachers for allegedly misrepresenting their hearing impairments to fraudulently obtain government concessions.

The action follows a detailed investigation led by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, which conducted a medical reassessment revealing discrepancies in the teachers' disability claims.

The suspended educators are accused of exploiting benefits intended for genuinely disabled individuals, inciting calls for further verification of all concerned personnel in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)