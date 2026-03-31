Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims
Eight primary school teachers in Maharashtra's Beed district were suspended for fraudulently claiming hearing disability benefits. An inquiry and medical reassessment revealed their impairments were not valid. The case highlights misuse of government concessions and the strict penalties under disability welfare laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have suspended eight primary school teachers for allegedly misrepresenting their hearing impairments to fraudulently obtain government concessions.
The action follows a detailed investigation led by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, which conducted a medical reassessment revealing discrepancies in the teachers' disability claims.
The suspended educators are accused of exploiting benefits intended for genuinely disabled individuals, inciting calls for further verification of all concerned personnel in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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