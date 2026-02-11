Online PG Scam Unveiled: Student Arrested for Duping Ex-Police Commissioner's Son

A college student has been apprehended in Bhubaneswar for allegedly conning Piyush Verma, the son of Manoj Verma, the Director (Security) and former Kolkata Police Commissioner, out of Rs 30,000 through an online PG accommodation scam. The authorities brought the student to Kolkata to further probe his involvement.

According to police reports, Piyush Verma was seeking PG accommodation in Delhi online when he encountered a deceptive website. After selecting a rental option, he was instructed to pay Rs 30,000 as an advance to confirm the booking, which he did, only to receive no confirmation email or response to calls.

Realizing the con, Verma lodged a complaint at the cyber police station in Lalbazar, prompting an investigation. Utilizing bank details from the transaction, the accused was tracked to Odisha and arrested. The police are interrogating him and investigating potential wider fraud activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)