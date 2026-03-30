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Tragedy in Bhubaneswar: Seeking Justice for a Young Woman

A 21-year-old woman from West Bengal was raped by two men in Bhubaneswar. The accused, from Nayagarh district, were arrested. They lured her to a rented accommodation and assaulted her. A case under relevant legal sections was registered, and they've been presented before the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:46 IST
Tragedy in Bhubaneswar: Seeking Justice for a Young Woman
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  • India

A 21-year-old woman from West Bengal reportedly became a victim of a heinous crime in Bhubaneswar, when two men allegedly raped her, according to the local police.

The incident occurred on March 27, with both suspects, hailing from Odisha's Nayagarh district, now facing legal proceedings following their arrest.

The victim, who had traveled to the city to visit her husband, was supposedly offered transportation by one of the accused but was taken to a different location where the assault occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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