Tragedy in Bhubaneswar: Seeking Justice for a Young Woman
A 21-year-old woman from West Bengal was raped by two men in Bhubaneswar. The accused, from Nayagarh district, were arrested. They lured her to a rented accommodation and assaulted her. A case under relevant legal sections was registered, and they've been presented before the court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old woman from West Bengal reportedly became a victim of a heinous crime in Bhubaneswar, when two men allegedly raped her, according to the local police.
The incident occurred on March 27, with both suspects, hailing from Odisha's Nayagarh district, now facing legal proceedings following their arrest.
The victim, who had traveled to the city to visit her husband, was supposedly offered transportation by one of the accused but was taken to a different location where the assault occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- rape
- Bhubaneswar
- West Bengal
- Nayagarh
- police
- arrested
- case
- court
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
Illegal Slum Operation Busted in Gurugram: Man Arrested
Gruesome Crime: Navy Officer Arrested for Chilling Murder and Dismemberment in Visakhapatnam
BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Punjab Police Sub-Inspector
Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks