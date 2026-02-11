U.S. Job Numbers Reveal Unexpected Shortfall
The U.S. economy created 862,000 fewer jobs through March 2025 than previously estimated, according to the BLS. The nonfarm payrolls benchmark revision shows a significant reduction compared to earlier estimates, highlighting discrepancies in employment data expectations following updates to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.
The U.S. economy has faced a significant job creation shortfall, as 862,000 fewer jobs were added through March 2025 than previously estimated, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
This final nonfarm payrolls benchmark revision falls short of the 911,000 jobs decrease estimated in August. Economists had predicted a reduction of 750,000 to 900,000 jobs, reflecting data updates from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the first quarter.
Consequently, the change in total nonfarm employment for 2025 was adjusted down to a seasonally-adjusted 181,000, from the earlier reported 584,000, indicating a significant disparity from earlier forecasts.
