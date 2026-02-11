Left Menu

Terror Plot Uncovered: Shocking Firing at Filmmaker's Residence

Five individuals were arrested in a firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, aimed at creating terror. The Mumbai police invoked the MCOCA, highlighting the involvement of an organized crime syndicate. The court has extended police custody to further investigate potential connections to other crimes.

An unexpected firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence has led to the arrest of five individuals, with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) being invoked due to the grave implications of the crime. According to the police, the incident was an attempt to instill terror across Mumbai, suggesting deeper criminal activities behind the act.

The accused, aged between 18 to 23, fired several rounds at Shetty's Juhu building earlier this month, with one of the bullets piercing a gym window. The incident is allegedly connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with key member Shubham Lonkar reportedly claiming responsibility through social media, highlighting the broader network potentially involved in organized crime.

Despite defense arguments about the prolonged judicial custody of one of the accused and the legitimacy of using MCOCA, the court granted further remand to ensure a thorough investigation. The court emphasized that this incident is just the 'tip of the iceberg' and stressed the necessity of allowing enough time for authorities to unravel the truth behind these alarming developments.

