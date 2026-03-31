Terror Plot Foiled: Shabbir Ahmad Lone's Web of Deception Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a core member of a terror module connected to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lone's arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into a network believed to be orchestrating terror activities across India.

According to investigating officers, Lone was in constant touch with terror handlers based in Pakistan, namely Asif Dar and Sumama Babar. This module had conducted detailed reconnaissance of prominent temples and busy commercial hubs in Delhi, marking them as potential targets. Lone is revealed to be the key conspirator, orchestrating these surveys as per instructions from his handlers.

The arrest has not only averted a potential terror plot but has also kicked off further investigations aimed at unraveling a more extensive terror network. Officials noted that the group's activities extended to radicalizing and recruiting vulnerable youth. The police custody granted to Lone will aid in identifying and apprehending additional operatives involved in the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)