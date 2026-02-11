Left Menu

Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

In Papua, Indonesia, three fatalities and multiple injuries occurred following attacks near a major mining operation and an airport. Free Papua Movement rebels claimed responsibility, targeting a Smart Air plane and a convoy from Freeport Indonesia, heightening tensions in the region known for its complex political landscape.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violent unrest has struck Indonesia's Papua region, where two attacks resulted in three fatalities and several injuries. Among the incidents, a Smart Air plane carrying 15 individuals was fired upon as it landed at Korowai airport, resulting in the deaths of its pilot and co-pilot.

Authorities remain unclear on the perpetrators' identities, although suspicions point to Papuan separatist factions. In a separate incident, the Free Papua Movement attacked a convoy associated with Freeport Indonesia, a major gold and copper mining entity, killing a soldier and injuring two others.

Freeport Indonesia has since restricted access to certain areas following the assault. These developments are the latest in a protracted conflict over the region's governance, rooted in historical disputes following Papua's controversial entry into Indonesia in 1969.

