Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

Violent unrest has struck Indonesia's Papua region, where two attacks resulted in three fatalities and several injuries. Among the incidents, a Smart Air plane carrying 15 individuals was fired upon as it landed at Korowai airport, resulting in the deaths of its pilot and co-pilot.

Authorities remain unclear on the perpetrators' identities, although suspicions point to Papuan separatist factions. In a separate incident, the Free Papua Movement attacked a convoy associated with Freeport Indonesia, a major gold and copper mining entity, killing a soldier and injuring two others.

Freeport Indonesia has since restricted access to certain areas following the assault. These developments are the latest in a protracted conflict over the region's governance, rooted in historical disputes following Papua's controversial entry into Indonesia in 1969.

