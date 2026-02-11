Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight
In Papua, Indonesia, three fatalities and multiple injuries occurred following attacks near a major mining operation and an airport. Free Papua Movement rebels claimed responsibility, targeting a Smart Air plane and a convoy from Freeport Indonesia, heightening tensions in the region known for its complex political landscape.
Violent unrest has struck Indonesia's Papua region, where two attacks resulted in three fatalities and several injuries. Among the incidents, a Smart Air plane carrying 15 individuals was fired upon as it landed at Korowai airport, resulting in the deaths of its pilot and co-pilot.
Authorities remain unclear on the perpetrators' identities, although suspicions point to Papuan separatist factions. In a separate incident, the Free Papua Movement attacked a convoy associated with Freeport Indonesia, a major gold and copper mining entity, killing a soldier and injuring two others.
Freeport Indonesia has since restricted access to certain areas following the assault. These developments are the latest in a protracted conflict over the region's governance, rooted in historical disputes following Papua's controversial entry into Indonesia in 1969.
